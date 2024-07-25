‘War Criminal’ – Rashida Tlaib’s Stand against Netanyahu in US Congress

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, holding him accountable for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

During Netanyahu’s address, Tlaib wore a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag, and held up a black-and-white sign with “war criminal” written on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other.

“They will not erase us. Palestinians exist and we deserve to live. Our presence today will be a reminder that we aren’t going anywhere,” Tlaib said regarding her presence at the speech.

“I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians,” Tlaib continued.

Rashida Tlaib holds 'War Criminal' sign as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress. pic.twitter.com/q2GZTd4Ucf — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2024

“Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” Tlaib also tweeted.

“It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court.”

Tlaib also wrote that the standing ovation in Congress for Netanyahu was “disgusting.”

Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American congresswoman, was born in 1976 and has long advocated for Palestinian rights. She is known for her strong stance against unconditional American support for Israel.

Last November, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution censuring Tlaib for her condemnation of President Joe Biden and Israel’s policies on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,145 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,257 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)