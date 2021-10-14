Qalandia: Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Vehicle, Detain Driver

Israeli forces opened fire on Wednesday night at a Palestinian-owned vehicle near the Qalandia checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, before detaining its driver, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers shot live bullets at the car while passing near the checkpoint located between Ramallah and Jerusalem, and arrested its driver.

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot at Palestinian Driver at the Qalandia Checkpoint https://t.co/mu8rWred6U — Joe Catron (@jncatron) October 14, 2021

The Israeli forces closed the area and prevented people from passing, amidst military reinforcements, WAFA added.

Israeli reports claimed the car ran over a soldier, who was injured, before opening fire at it.

Local sources said that Israeli occupation forces last night started demolishing about 30 Palestinian-owned structures near Qalandia checkpoint, after raiding and closing the area. Among the 30 demolished structures are a grocery store, gas station, and car wash. #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/lQifZRmiq5 — Memo Hamada (@MemoHamada16) October 14, 2021

The driver is reportedly 22 years of age and hails from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Early Thursday, the Israeli authorities demolished around 30 shacks and a gas station owned by Palestinians on the West Bank side of the Qalandia military checkpoint.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)