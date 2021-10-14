Qalandia: Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Vehicle, Detain Driver

October 14, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Qalandiya military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli forces opened fire on Wednesday night at a Palestinian-owned vehicle near the Qalandia checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, before detaining its driver, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers shot live bullets at the car while passing near the checkpoint located between Ramallah and Jerusalem, and arrested its driver.

The Israeli forces closed the area and prevented people from passing, amidst military reinforcements, WAFA added.

Israeli reports claimed the car ran over a soldier, who was injured, before opening fire at it.

The driver is reportedly 22 years of age and hails from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Early Thursday, the Israeli authorities demolished around 30 shacks and a gas station owned by Palestinians on the West Bank side of the Qalandia military checkpoint.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.