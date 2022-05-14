‘Culture of Impunity Must End’: UN Demands Investigation into Israeli Attack on Funeral Procession

May 14, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet condemned the Israeli police attack on Palestinian mourners in a statement issued on Saturday. 

Palestinians were attacked as they were attempting to carry the coffin of iconic journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was murdered by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

“Footage of Israeli police attacking mourners at the funeral procession of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem on Friday 13 May was shocking,” Bachelet said.

“The Israeli use of force, which was being filmed and broadcast live,” Bachelet added, “must be promptly and transparently investigated.”

Bachelet went on to say that “there must be accountability for the terrible killing not just of Shireen Abu Akleh but for all the killings and serious injuries in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

“The culture of impunity must end now”, Bachelet concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

