Qassam Destroys Three Merkava Tanks, Al-Quds Shoots Down Advanced Drone

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups announced on Thursday a series of military operations against the Israeli occupation army, including destroying tanks, downing an advanced drone, and mortar shelling in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, revealed that its fighters destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks with “highly explosive devices.”

Al-Qassam stated in a communiqué that these tanks were destroyed in mid-June east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

They also confirmed that their fighters, after returning from the front lines, had sniped an Israeli soldier east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City on June 6.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, stated that its fighters shot down an advanced Israeli drone, a Matrice 600 type, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

According to Saraya’s announcement, the drone was armed and carried bombs and mortar shells that could be dropped vertically.

The Brigades also revealed that its fighters detonated an explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle three days ago east of Jabaliya, specifically near the Riyadh al-Salehin Mosque. It also shelled Israeli soldiers stationed there with mortar shells, claiming direct hits.

The group also confirmed that its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a “highly explosive barrel device” that they said was “pre-planted” in the Jouret al-Lout area south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

It’s worth noting that the Israeli occupation army announced the killing of four of its soldiers in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on Iran at dawn on June 13.

(PC, AJA)