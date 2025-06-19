Iran Says ‘No Negotiations under Fire’ amid EU Diplomatic Push, US Outreach

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister has emphasized that Tehran remains “committed to diplomacy.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to hold talks with his European counterparts in Geneva on Friday, local media said.

According to the state news agency IRNA, Araghchi will meet with the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Araghchi reportedly said the meeting will be held at the request of European foreign ministers.

Araqchi confirms to IRNA he will meet E3 foreign ministers in Genevahttps://t.co/rmWylaxwq9 pic.twitter.com/kyKIGnRBak — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 19, 2025

The Guardian reported that it would be the first face-to-face diplomatic meeting since Israel, with tacit support from the United States, on Friday launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a large-scale aerial assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and key personnel.

The focus of Friday’s talks would be “on how Iran is willing to reduce or close its nuclear programme,” according to the Guardian.

‘Committed to Diplomacy’

In a social media post late on Wednesday, Araghchi stated that Iran “solely acts in self-defense,” and was “committed to diplomacy.”

“Even in the face of the most outrageous aggression against our people, Iran has so far only retaliated against the Israeli regime and not those who are aiding and abetting it,” Araghchi stated.

By now, the whole world should know that: (1) Iran solely acts in self-defense. Even in the face of the most outrageous aggression against our people, Iran has so far only retaliated against the Israeli regime and not those who are aiding and abetting it. Just like Netanyahu… pic.twitter.com/cEUCaLHpAL — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 18, 2025

“Just like Netanyahu manufactured this war to destroy diplomacy, the world should be highly alarmed about increasing attempts by the failing Israeli regime to get others to bail it out and to expand the flames to the region and beyond,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said Iran has “proven in action what it has always publicly committed itself to: we have never sought and will never seek nuclear weapons.”

He stated that with the exception of “the illegitimate, genocidal and occupying Israeli regime, we remain committed to diplomacy.”

Diplomatic Efforts

Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency reported on Thursday that Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff “have spoken by phone several times” since Israel launched its attack on Iran last week.

Citing three diplomats, the report stated that the discussions were aimed at reaching a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

US envoy Witkoff and Iran’s FM Araghchi ‘SPOKE BY PHONE several times since Israel began strikes’ — Reuters, citing ‘three diplomats’ Araghchi said Tehran will ‘return to negotiations only’ when Israel ends bombing pic.twitter.com/GLsBzYMH19 — RT (@RT_com) June 19, 2025

Araghchi, however, is reported as having said that Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel ceased its attacks.

The diplomats also said the talks “included a brief discussion of a US proposal given to Iran at the end of May that aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, an offer Tehran has so far rejected,” the Reuters report noted.

Iran’s Expectation

Araghchi has told Witkoff that Iran “was ready to come back to nuclear talks, but it could not if Israel continued its bombing,” a European diplomat said.

Another source close to Tehran reportedly also said that Araghchi was clear that his government “could show flexibility in the nuclear issue” if the US pressured Israel to end the war, the report noted.

(PC, Anadolu, Agencies)