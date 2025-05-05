Qassam Fighters Follow Rafah Ambush with New Strike in Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following a tunnel ambush in Rafah, Al-Qassam fighters targeted Israeli troops and armored vehicles in Khan Yunis with anti-personnel missiles and close-range gunfire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Monday that they carried out a complex ambush against Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

According to a statement by the group’s military wing, its fighters targeted an Israeli infantry engineering unit with an anti-personnel missile and then engaged them at close range with machine gun fire, resulting in casualties.

The group also reported that its fighters struck two Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer near the separation fence east of Khan Yunis using Yassin 105 shells.

This operation comes one day after a similar ambush in Rafah, also in southern Gaza.

On Saturday, Al-Qassam fighters reportedly executed a coordinated series of attacks in the al-Janina neighborhood, where they lured an Israeli engineering unit into a booby-trapped tunnel shaft.

The ambush began with a direct engagement in which a soldier was killed at close range.

As additional soldiers approached the tunnel, it was detonated, causing further casualties. Al-Qassam fighters then advanced and fired Al-Yassin 105 missiles at two Israeli tanks.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)