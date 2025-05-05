LIVE BLOG: Israel Approves War Expansion | ‘Complex Operation’ in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces carried out deadly airstrikes early Monday in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Mawasi zone west of Khan Younis, where tents sheltering displaced families were reportedly targeted.

Civil Defense crews recovered 15 bodies and rescued 10 wounded following an Israeli strike on three residential apartments in Al-Rumuz Tower, located in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

In a separate attack, four Palestinians were killed and five injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Attar family’s home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Several individuals remain missing under the rubble.