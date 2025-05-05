LIVE BLOG: Israel Approves War Expansion | ‘Complex Operation’ in Khan Yunis

May 5, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel is using starvation as a weapon in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has approved a gradual expansion of the ongoing war on Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced a ‘complex operation’ in Khan Yunis, resulting in deaths and injuries among Israeli occupation forces.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,535 Palestinians and injured 118,491 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Financial Times: Israeli Army Used Weapons Tested in Gaza in West Bank

FINANCIAL TIMES: The Financial Times reported that the Israeli army falsely claimed on January 8th to have targeted a terrorist cell in the Tamoun area. An Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in January resulted in the killing of 3 Palestinians from one family. The report added that the Israeli army intensified the use of tactics and weapons tested in Gaza in its operation in the West Bank.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Yemeni People Take Independent Decisions to Support Palestine

IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that “the Yemeni people take independent decisions with the aim of defending themselves and supporting the Palestinian people.” It added that “the allegations against us regarding the activities of the Yemenis are baseless and an attempt to mislead about the fundamental problem in the region.”

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Drone Bombing of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone bombing of the Qizan Rashwan area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Demolish 3 Homes in Masafer Yatta

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces began demolishing 3 homes in Khallet al-Dabe’ in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank, while platforms documented footage of occupation forces storming the area with bulldozers.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Sergeant Killed in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported the death of a sergeant in an operational run-over accident in the Gaza envelope.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Families Bodies: Smaller Council Approved Abandoning Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Families Body stated that the smaller council made a decision contrary to the will of more than 70% of citizens. It added that the smaller council approved tonight abandoning the captives and Israel’s national and security strength.

Mon, May 5, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Pakistani Foreign Minister: Millions of Palestinians Suffering

PAKISTANI FM: Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that millions of Palestinians are suffering, and thousands have lost their lives while aid is prevented from entering Gaza.

Mon, May 5, 9:21 AM (Palestine Time)

New Massacre in Gaza, Scores Killed, Wounded

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces carried out deadly airstrikes early Monday in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Mawasi zone west of Khan Younis, where tents sheltering displaced families were reportedly targeted.

Civil Defense crews recovered 15 bodies and rescued 10 wounded following an Israeli strike on three residential apartments in Al-Rumuz Tower, located in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

In a separate attack, four Palestinians were killed and five injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Attar family’s home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Several individuals remain missing under the rubble.

Mon, May 5, 9:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli Force Ambushed in Khan Yunis

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

  • We ambushed an Israeli force in a complex operation in Khan Younis, resulting in deaths and injuries.
  • We targeted the force with explosives and gunfire.
  • We struck two Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer with Yassin-105 anti-armor projectiles near the separation fence east of Khan Younis.
Mon, May 5, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

‘Freedom Flotilla’ Still Awaiting Entry Clearance from Malta

STATEMENT (Cited in Al-Jazeera): A ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition remains at sea, awaiting permission from Maltese authorities to dock, after reportedly coming under attack while en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The coalition confirmed that the vessel is currently anchored in international waters, approximately 12 nautical miles off Malta’s coast, pending official clearance to enter Maltese territorial waters.

Mon, May 5, 9:11 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Drone Strike East of Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and several others were injured after an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, May 5, 9:09 AM (Palestine Time)

14 Injured in US Airstrikes on Yemen

YEMENI MEDIA: US warplanes carried out airstrikes overnight targeting several Yemeni governorates—including Sanaa, Saada, Marib, and Al-Jawf—resulting in 14 people injured.

