LIVE BLOG: Israel Approves War Expansion | ‘Complex Operation’ in Khan Yunis

Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has approved a gradual expansion of the ongoing war on Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.
Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced a ‘complex operation’ in Khan Yunis, resulting in deaths and injuries among Israeli occupation forces.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,535 Palestinians and injured 118,491 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Financial Times: Israeli Army Used Weapons Tested in Gaza in West Bank
FINANCIAL TIMES: The Financial Times reported that the Israeli army falsely claimed on January 8th to have targeted a terrorist cell in the Tamoun area. An Israeli drone strike on Tamoun in January resulted in the killing of 3 Palestinians from one family. The report added that the Israeli army intensified the use of tactics and weapons tested in Gaza in its operation in the West Bank.
Iran: Yemeni People Take Independent Decisions to Support Palestine
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that “the Yemeni people take independent decisions with the aim of defending themselves and supporting the Palestinian people.” It added that “the allegations against us regarding the activities of the Yemenis are baseless and an attempt to mislead about the fundamental problem in the region.”
Two Killed in Drone Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone bombing of the Qizan Rashwan area in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Occupation Forces Demolish 3 Homes in Masafer Yatta
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces began demolishing 3 homes in Khallet al-Dabe’ in Masafer Yatta, south of the West Bank, while platforms documented footage of occupation forces storming the area with bulldozers.
Israeli Army: Sergeant Killed in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported the death of a sergeant in an operational run-over accident in the Gaza envelope.
Israeli Families Bodies: Smaller Council Approved Abandoning Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Families Body stated that the smaller council made a decision contrary to the will of more than 70% of citizens. It added that the smaller council approved tonight abandoning the captives and Israel’s national and security strength.
Pakistani Foreign Minister: Millions of Palestinians Suffering
PAKISTANI FM: Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that millions of Palestinians are suffering, and thousands have lost their lives while aid is prevented from entering Gaza.
New Massacre in Gaza, Scores Killed, Wounded
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces carried out deadly airstrikes early Monday in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Mawasi zone west of Khan Younis, where tents sheltering displaced families were reportedly targeted.
Civil Defense crews recovered 15 bodies and rescued 10 wounded following an Israeli strike on three residential apartments in Al-Rumuz Tower, located in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.
In a separate attack, four Palestinians were killed and five injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Attar family’s home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Several individuals remain missing under the rubble.
تغطية صحفية: 4 شهداء ومفقودين تحت الأنقاض جراء قصف طائرات الاحتلال منزلًا لعائلة العطار غرب بيت لاهيا شمال غزة
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 4, 2025
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli Force Ambushed in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:
- We ambushed an Israeli force in a complex operation in Khan Younis, resulting in deaths and injuries.
- We targeted the force with explosives and gunfire.
- We struck two Israeli tanks and a military bulldozer with Yassin-105 anti-armor projectiles near the separation fence east of Khan Younis.
‘Freedom Flotilla’ Still Awaiting Entry Clearance from Malta
STATEMENT (Cited in Al-Jazeera): A ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition remains at sea, awaiting permission from Maltese authorities to dock, after reportedly coming under attack while en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The coalition confirmed that the vessel is currently anchored in international waters, approximately 12 nautical miles off Malta’s coast, pending official clearance to enter Maltese territorial waters.
One Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Drone Strike East of Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and several others were injured after an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.
14 Injured in US Airstrikes on Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: US warplanes carried out airstrikes overnight targeting several Yemeni governorates—including Sanaa, Saada, Marib, and Al-Jawf—resulting in 14 people injured.
