Israel Approves Expansion of Gaza War amid International Outcry

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite growing calls for a ceasefire, Israel is mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists and preparing for a broader military campaign in Gaza, as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has approved a gradual expansion of the ongoing war on Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, confirmed that the army has begun issuing tens of thousands of call-up orders for reserve forces.

“We are increasing the pressure with the goal of returning our people and defeating Hamas,” Zamir said in a military-issued statement addressed to troops.

Additionally, in a video statement posted on X, Netanyahu said he was convening the security cabinet to discuss “the next stage” of the war on Gaza.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

“The time has come to pounce on Gaza, occupy it… impose military rule, seize land, and implement Trump’s plan to remove 1.5–2 million Gazans.” pic.twitter.com/boN7XsSvfA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2025

His comments followed the landing of a missile, launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces, near Israel’s main Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel resumed ground operations in Gaza in March after abandoning a US-backed ceasefire that had paused fighting for two months.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance continues to confront Israeli forces and has reaffirmed its readiness to respond to any further escalation.

The war has escalated amid growing international calls for Israel to lift the aid blockade imposed in March.

Conditions in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated rapidly, with over 2.3 million Palestinians now dependent on severely limited humanitarian aid.

Journalist Hind Khoudary reports that, under Israel’s intensified blockade of Gaza, families are going days without food—letting their children starve just to keep them alive. pic.twitter.com/XT22xku1UL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2025

Israel Rejects Temporary Truce

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Israel intends to expand its military operations in Gaza.

The newspaper said Israeli officials informed mediators of their rejection of a proposed ceasefire deal and their withdrawal from conditions previously agreed upon.

According to the report, Israel plans to maintain its military presence in Gaza until the end of the year and expand the scope of operations in the coming weeks.

Israeli media also reported that the government is moving toward more aggressive military action and a gradual broadening of the offensive.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)