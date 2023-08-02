‘Qudra’: Gaza Summer Camp for Amputees is a Testament to Palestinian Strength (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) in the Gaza Strip launched its summer camp for amputees.

The camp was held in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern region of the besieged Strip.

It aims at providing psychological relief for 120 children and youth from across Gaza.

Most of these youngsters have lost their limbs as a result of the Israeli wars in Gaza.

Some of them were born with congenital deformities or were badly injured as a result of accidents.

Aside from espousing a sense of community, the initiative also aims at providing jobs and other forms of training.

Explaining the objective behind the camp, the media coordinator of PCRF, Abdulaziz Abed, said that the association had helped create job opportunities for nine amputees last April.

This included assigning them with the responsibility of managing the camp and looking after one another.

The summer camp was aptly named Al-Qudra, or ‘strength’, to accentuate the resilience and bravery of the participating youth.

The initiative is unique in the Middle East region. It was first launched in July 2019 and it takes place every summer.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)