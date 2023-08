By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle Chief Editor, Ramzy Baroud & Managing Editor, Romana Rubeo are coming to Ireland.

They will be speaking in Dublin on August 8, and Belfast on August 10.

The events will include a book launch and a discussion on the centrality of independent media in the fight for freedom in Palestine.

For more information on the Dublin event click here.

For more information on the Belfast event click here.

See you there soon.

(The Palestine Chronicle Family)