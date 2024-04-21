Rafah Massacre – Rising Casualties and Miraculous Fetal Rescue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces carried out airstrikes on multiple homes in the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, killing at least 14 Palestinians, including nine children, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Civil Defense Service in Gaza announced in a statement that their teams had recovered several victims from a multi-story residential building belonging to the Abdel-Al family on George Street, east of Rafah.

The statement also mentioned ongoing efforts to recover additional casualties and search for missing individuals.

Al-Jazeera also reported that a pregnant woman, her husband, and their two daughters were among those killed, with others injured, in an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment in the Joudeh family’s home in the Shaboura camp in central Rafah.

Doctors were reportedly able to save the fetus through a cesarean section performed on the woman, who was severely injured. The woman later succumbed to her wounds, alongside her husband and child, at Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah.

Several injured individuals, including a girl no older than 40 days, arrived at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis following an Israeli raid targeting agricultural land housing displaced people near the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of Rafah.

The airstrikes also resulted in the collapse of neighboring houses, caused by the bombing of a residential apartment housing displaced people in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood to the west of the city, as well as another house and a kindergarten in the Al-Salam neighborhood to the east of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has acknowledged engaging in direct confrontations with Palestinian resistance forces while continuing to widen the corridor it created in the middle of the Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,901 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)