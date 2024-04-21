GAZA LIVE BLOG: Mass Grave in Khan Yunis – Massacre in Rafah – West Bank under Attack – Day 198

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A mass grave was found at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, following the Israeli army’s withdrawal. Israeli forces carried out strikes against residential buildings in Rafah, killing 14 Palestinians, including nine children. Tensions are running high in the occupied West Bank, with relentless military raids in cities, towns and refugee camps. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,097 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, April 21, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,097 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: We expect the presence of 700 bodies in mass graves who were executed by the occupation inside the Nasser complex.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: We expect the presence of 700 bodies in mass graves who were executed by the occupation inside the Nasser complex. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/ZwUTHDhdzd pic.twitter.com/cu8tZERQGz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Civil defense teams recovered the bodies of 190 martyrs from the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Sunday, April 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: The Israeli army and its leaders are the first to be affected by the illegal policy and political failure of the government.

Sunday, April 21, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GADI EISENKOT: Imposing sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda Brigade is fundamentally wrong, and we will work to prevent the decision.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted two homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, has risen to 14, including nine children.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the espionage equipment surrounding the Duviv Barracks.

PALESTINIAN CIVIL DEFENSE: More than 50 bodies were recovered from a mass grave in the Khan Yunis after the occupation’s withdrawal. There are about 500 missing people in the Khan Yunis massacre.

More than 150 bodies were recovered from a mass grave in the Khan Yunis after the occupation’s withdrawal. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/ZwUTHDhdzd pic.twitter.com/YEXIZk2Fhv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said its forces bombed Lebanese Hezbollah targets with aircraft, including an observation point in Al-Adisa and two facilities in Khiam.

Sunday, April 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a building used by occupation soldiers in the Shomera settlement with appropriate weapons.

Sunday, April 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: There was an attempted shooting at the Beit Ainun Junction, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted two homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, has risen to 14, including nine children. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/ZwUTHDhdzd pic.twitter.com/Hf0bO2uBjk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

ANADOLU: Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas:

Washington’s position on the Rafah invasion is deceptive and we did not fall into the swapping roles between Americans and Israelis. If the enemy decides to go to Rafah, our people will not raise the white flag and the Resistance is ready to defend itself. Israel did not agree to a ceasefire and what it wants is to take back its prisoners and then resume the war, and this will not happen. The administration of the Gaza Strip must be carried out by Palestinian will. We welcome any Arab or Islamic forces if they come as liberator, and not to provide protection for the occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)