Raise Your Voice for Kayed Fasfous and all Palestinian Prisoners – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

To stand in solidarity with Kayed Fasfous is to stand against the draconian Israeli prison system. These activists in Gaza came together on Monday to convey this exact message. And they need you to listen ..

Kayed Fasfous is a name that is in the minds of many Palestinians these days.

For 62 days, Fasfous is undergoing a life-threatening hunger strike in an Israeli prison in protest against his administrative detention, without charge nor trial.

Fasfous was moved on Thursday by the Israeli prison authorities from the Ashkelon Prison to the Ramla Prison clinic due to a severe health setback.

Many community leaders and representatives of all political groups in Gaza came together under the banner of ‘Freedom for Kayed Fasfous’ on Monday.

They called on the international community to pressure Israel to end the isolation policy it uses against prisoners with the hope of breaking their well, and to end the notorious administration detention policy.

Administrative Detention is an Israeli policy that allows Israeli authorities to hold Palestinians indefinitely without official accusations, and without due process or trials.

Khami Dababesh is the spokesman of the prisoners’ committee, which represents all Palestinian national and Islamic political forces.

He decried international silence as Fasfous is denied proper medical care, let alone freedom. He said that the prisoner continues to “raise the banner of dignity high” despite his deteriorating health.

Four of Fasfous’ brothers are also administrative detainees, held without trial in Israeli prisons, according to Dababesh.

He also called on the Palestine solidarity movement worldwide to,

“Convey the pain of our prisoners to the whole world, which must take action against this (Israeli) military occupation and against the unjust administrative detention targeting (our activists).”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)