Palestinian Prisoner’s Health Deteriorates after 58 Days of Hunger Strike

Palestinian Prisoner Kayed Fasfous was moved to the Ramla Prison clinic due to a severe deterioration in his health.

Palestinian administrative prisoner Kayed Fasfous is risking a serious deterioration in his health after 58 days of hunger strike in protest of his indefinite detention without charge or trial, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

Fasfous was moved on Thursday by the Israeli prison authorities from the Ashkelon Prison to the Ramla Prison clinic due to a severe health setback.

The PPS said that transferring Fasfous to the Ramla prison clinic, rather than admitting him into a civil hospital, is a clear sign of medical negligence.

Fasfous, from the town of Dura, near Hebron, has spent seven years behind bars. He was rearrested in May 2023 and has been placed under administrative detention since then. He is married and a father to one child.

(PC, WAFA)