Christian, Muslim Worshippers Under Attack in Jerusalem during Sukkot – VIDEO

Both Muslim and Christian worshippers were brutally assaulted by Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers during the Sukkot Jewish holiday.

Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulted Palestinian journalists and forced Palestinian worshippers out of the old city of Jerusalem and of the vicinity of Al-Aqsa mosque on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli soldiers forced ten worshippers to leave the site after assaulting them to make way for Israeli Jewish settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa mosque and performed Talmudic rituals and Sukkot prayers.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Christians, religious leaders, monks, priests, and pilgrims complained of being subjected to fierce attacks by Israeli Jewish settlers during their holidays in the city of Jerusalem.

Several videos went viral on social media showing a group of Israeli settlers spitting on Christian worshippers for no apparent reason while they were celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Coordinator of the World Church Council in Jerusalem, Youssef Dhaher, told WAFA that Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem have been subjected to regular attacks in the past two years.

A group of Israeli settlers spit on #Christian worshippers for no apparent reason in the Old City of #Jerusalem while celebrating the Jewish holiday of #Sukkot . pic.twitter.com/kL6pnY0LfP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 3, 2023

He pointed out that officials in the church are not satisfied because the world doesn’t intervene to stop such attacks against Christians, The latest example was the attack against the Holy Monastery of the Praetorium six months ago.

Dhaher confirmed that officials in the church filed at least 12 statements protesting such violations and attacks at the end of 2021.

(PC, WAFA)