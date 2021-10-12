Ramzy Baroud on the Plight of Palestinian Refugees (PODCAST & VIDEO)

Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud discusses the plight of Palestinian refugees with Zach Beauchemin on this episode of ‘Citizen Truth’.

Baroud, a Palestinian refugee himself, wrote about Palestinian refugees in his book, The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story, published by Pluto Press in 2018.

In this podcast, Beauchemin and Baroud discuss the chapter, ‘Shit River’, the first chapter in Baroud’s collection, which tells the story of a third generation Palestinian refugee from Yarmouk seeking an escape out of Syria’s civil war.

(The Palestine Chronicle)