Rashida Tlaib Calls on US to Stop Enabling Killing of Palestinian Children

Rashida Tlaib addresses US Congress about aid to Israel. (Photo: Video Grab)

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called on the US to stop enabling the killing of Palestinian children, in a tweet on Friday.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the Congress, made her call as she condemned the killing of 13-year-old Mohammad Da‘das, a resident of the Askar refugee camp in Nablus.

Tlaib responded to the teen’s killing by re-tweeting: “Our country must stop enabling the killing of children.”

Da’das was hit by a live bullet in the stomach, and was rushed to hospital, when doctors found that his heart had already stopped. The child was announced dead shortly following his admission to hospital.

