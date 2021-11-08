Rashida Tlaib Calls on US to Stop Enabling Killing of Palestinian Children

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called on the US to stop enabling the killing of Palestinian children, in a tweet on Friday.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the Congress, made her call as she condemned the killing of 13-year-old Mohammad Da‘das, a resident of the Askar refugee camp in Nablus.

Our country must stop enabling the killing of children. https://t.co/PzmodUgQjR — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 5, 2021

Tlaib responded to the teen’s killing by re-tweeting: “Our country must stop enabling the killing of children.”

Da’das was hit by a live bullet in the stomach, and was rushed to hospital, when doctors found that his heart had already stopped. The child was announced dead shortly following his admission to hospital.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)