Jewish Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Nursery, Shop in West Bank

Jewish settlers set fire to a Palestinian nursery and shop on Monday morning in the village of Al-Sawiya, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the Nablus district, a group of settlers attempted to blow up the whole Nablus-Ramallah road using a gas cylinder, causing a shop and nursery to burn down and severe damage to the area.

This is the sixth time settlers have vandalized the nursery, Daghlas added.

He also noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian homes and vehicles, particularly in the Nablus area.

All settlements, outposts, and settlers are illegal under international law. Nevertheless, according to official data, around 650,000 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements that have been built on Palestinian land since the occupation of the West Bank started in 1967.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)