GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hamas: Ready for 5-Year-Truce | Israeli Raids on Rafah, Nuseirat | All Eyes on Rafah – Day 202

Israeli forces killed and wounded scores of Palestinians in new strikes, targeting Rafah and Nuseirat, in the southern and central Gaza Strip. Palestinian factions warned of the catastrophic repercussions of an Israeli invasion of Rafah, noting that the United States and the international community would bear responsibility for it. Top Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya told Associated Press that the group is willing to agree to a five-year-truce and would convert into a political party if an independent Palestinian state is established. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, April 25, 06:15 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed a new surveillance and spying site in central Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Zabdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons and achieved a direct hit.

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The government asks to postpone consideration of the conscription law despite the importance of service in the army.

REUTERS: Britain included 6 new individuals and entities in the Iran sanctions regime, noting that the British sanctions target individuals and entities in the defense sector.

NETHERLANDS: Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren expressed to her Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant her country’s concern about the planned attack on Rafah, stressing that “there is a need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages to prevent further suffering.”

REUTERS: US Treasury Department as saying that Washington had decided to impose new sanctions related to Iran, without further details.

ABDUL-MALIK AL-HOUTHI: Our military operations are continuing and we are seeking to expand them.

Thursday, April 25, 05:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI OFFICIAL: The War Council discusses the hostage deal before the planned incursion into Rafah.

UNDP REGIONAL DIRECTOR: Rebuilding Gaza will take 200 years.

JOINT STATEMENT BY US AND OTHER 17 COUNTRIES: We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas for more than 200 days.

AXIOS: There are indications from Hamas in recent days that it does not intend to postpone the exchange deal, and is ready to sit at the negotiating table.

Thursday, April 25, 04:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: More than two thousand citizens were missing in the Gaza Strip and the search continues for other mass graves after a mass grave was found in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a deployment of occupation soldiers at the Al-Dhahira site with missiles.

AL-JAZEERA: Three missiles were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Western Galilee.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting with opposition leader Yair Lapid to inform him of security and political developments.

Thursday, April 25, 03:00 pm (GMT+2)

BELGIAN FM: Belgium summons the Israeli ambassador after the killing of one of its employees in Gaza.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Amnesty International said that the discovery of mass graves in the Gaza Strip underscores the need for independent human rights investigators and forensic experts.

Thursday, April 25, 02:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The ministry appealed to international institutions to provide the necessary fuel to continue providing medical services to patients and injured people.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Nahal Brigade left the Gaza Strip after sixmonths of fighting, to be replaced by two reserve brigades.

ISRAELI ARMY: 11 soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip battles during the last 24 hours.

Thursday, April 25, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT: We reject the displacement of Palestinians to Sinai.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We recovered about 392 bodies from the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis after the occupation’s withdrawal, 58% of which we could not identify.

CHINESE FM (to Al-Jazeera): The historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people must be corrected.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,305 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house for the Al-Oweidat family, east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of journalist killed in Gaza by Israel since October 7 has risen to 141.

Thursday, April 25, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL TO AP:

We offered several times to agree on a truce and ceasefire for a period of 5 years and more. We have proposed more than once the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with Jerusalem as its capital, and the return of refugees. The fighting forces turned into political parties and national armies in the experiences of previous peoples after the occupation left. If we obtain our national rights and the Palestinian state is established, everything we own will become its basic structure.

Thursday, April 25, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that there will be no security without control of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Muhammad Bassam Al-Jamal succumbed to the wounds he sustained as a result of an Israeli raid on a house east of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Dorris in the Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians, including two children, were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas of the city of Rafah since last night.

AL-JAZEERA: heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted several homes in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, April 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli bombing targeted a house belonging to the Al-Amour family east of the town of Al-Fokhari, east of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, April 25, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted a group of citizens west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, April 25, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli artillery and air strike targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes are taking place between the resistance and the occupation army north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, April 25, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Al-Jamal family in the east of the city of Rafah had risen to 5.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We responded to a ballistic missile launched from Houthi areas.

Thursday, April 25, 01:30 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Israeli protesters are blocking aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip in the Tel Arad area of ​​the Naqab.

