Rep. McCollum: Americans Reject US Complicity in Israel’s Mistreatment of Palestinian Children

US Congresswoman Betty McCollum said on Saturday that more and more Americans reject their government’s complicity in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinian children and families.

“More than ever before, Americans do not want the U.S. to be complicit in Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinian children & families,” McCollum said in a tweet, adding:

“Not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to imprison Palestinian children in military detention facilities, or used to tear down their homes.”

The US Rep. was commenting on a recent poll by Gallup News which has found that 49% of US Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians compared with 38% who sympathize with Israelis, which represents an 11% increase over the past year alone.

The poll shows that sympathy toward the Palestinians is also at a new high among political independents, up six points to 32%.

(WAFA, PC)