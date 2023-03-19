Israeli Forces Close Nablus-Area Checkpoints following Alleged Shooting Attack

Israeli occupation forces closed a number of military checkpoints near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli forces closed the checkpoints of Za’tara and Shavi Shameron, while setting up checkpoints northwest of the city.

Media coverage: "Another footage from the scene of today’s shooting operation in Huwwara town, south of Nablus, which has resulted in injuring two colonial Israeli settlers, one of them in critical condition.” pic.twitter.com/W1jiSROePd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 19, 2023

He added that the occupation forces escalated their military measures in the town of Huwwara after a Palestinian youth allegedly shot and injured two illegal Jewish settlers, as reported in Israeli media.

Israeli forces have killed 89 Palestinians, including 17 children and an elderly woman, since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC)