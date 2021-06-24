Report: Israeli Prison Service Gives Blind Detainee Expired Drug

June 24, 2021 Blog, News
Muhammad Barrash, 44, is serving three life sentences. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Committee for Detainees and former Detainees said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) gave an expired drug to Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Barrash.

Two weeks ago, the organization found out that the IPS has been giving the blind detainee an expired cholesterol drug. Barrash told the prison administration but it ignored his complaint.

The committee said in a report that Barrash is among the detainees with very difficult medical conditions. Barrash’s left leg has been amputated and he also suffers from blindness and heart palpitations, in addition to severe ulcerations in his ear. The report added that Barrash urgently needs surgery on his ears.

The organization also expressed its concern over Israel’s continuous medical crimes against Palestinian detainees.

Barrash, 44, is from the Al Amari refugee camp. Israeli authorities arrested him in 2003 and he is serving three life sentences.

(Quds News, PC, Social Media)

