Report: Israeli Prison Service Gives Blind Detainee Expired Drug

The Committee for Detainees and former Detainees said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) gave an expired drug to Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Barrash.

Two weeks ago, the organization found out that the IPS has been giving the blind detainee an expired cholesterol drug. Barrash told the prison administration but it ignored his complaint.

Protect basic human rights for #Palestinian🇵🇸 prisoners ◢◤ Blind detainee with difficult medical conditions given expired drug by #Israeli prison.

Israeli authorities arrested Muhammad Barrash, 44, in 2003 and sentenced him to Life imprisonment 3 times.https://t.co/fycXwHUadi pic.twitter.com/cAgtKaLw4Q — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) June 23, 2021

The committee said in a report that Barrash is among the detainees with very difficult medical conditions. Barrash’s left leg has been amputated and he also suffers from blindness and heart palpitations, in addition to severe ulcerations in his ear. The report added that Barrash urgently needs surgery on his ears.

The organization also expressed its concern over Israel’s continuous medical crimes against Palestinian detainees.

Muhammad Barash➤a #Palestinian political prisoner in #Israeli jails since 2003 ❝When my mother visited me in prison, I pretended to be the happiest looking at pictures she brough me

She never knew I lost my eyesight 2 years ago❞ due to #Israel's brutality & medical negligence pic.twitter.com/qU1b9JmDpS — mohamedGaza🇵🇸✌🏻 (@mohamedGaza23) April 14, 2019

Barrash, 44, is from the Al Amari refugee camp. Israeli authorities arrested him in 2003 and he is serving three life sentences.

(Quds News, PC, Social Media)