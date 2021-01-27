Report: Netanyahu Seeks to Arrange Visit by Moroccan King Prior to Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the National Security Council are exerting efforts to arrange a visit by Moroccan King Mohammad VI to Israel prior to the March election, Ynet News reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli news website, Netanyahu is trying to bring the Moroccan king to Israel to give himself and his Likud party credit before the elections slated for March 23 as the king is respected by Israeli Moroccan Jews.

The Prime Minister's Office and the #NationalSecurity Council have been working with officials from the Dar al-Makhzen Palace in order to arrange a visit by King of #Morocco Mohammed VI in #Israel before the #elections.https://t.co/t38AcAuFRX — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 26, 2021

Ynet reported official Israeli sources saying they were not sure the monarch would visit before 23 March.

“There are talks and attempts, but I find it hard to see this happening,” an official told Ynet News.

“We know that Balfour [Netanyahu’s official residence] and the NSC want this to happen, but it is uncertain they will manage to pull it off before the election,” the official said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Today we are also submitting the historic agreement on the establishment of relations between Israel and Morocco. Indeed this is a historic moment, after four peace agreements with four Islamic and Arab countries in four months. pic.twitter.com/cL2S0rdgir — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 24, 2021

“Although the king might change his mind and make a surprise visit,” the official added.

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved the agreement on the normalization of diplomatic ties with Morocco, and it is expected to be posed at the Knesset later this week for a vote.

On December 10, 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the establishment of diplomatic and economic ties.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)