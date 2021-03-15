Netanyahu Carries out Provocative Visit to Masafer Yatta

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carried out a provocative visit today evening to the ancient village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu, accompanied by a large number of settlers, stormed the ancient village of Susiya amid tight military measures, according to a WAFA reporter.

Netanyahu provocatively storms ancient village in Masafer Yatta https://t.co/fh6DOlElrt — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #FreePalestinianStudents (@jncatron) March 15, 2021

The Israeli army closed the area, declared it a closed military zone, and closed surrounding military checkpoints to prevent international and local solidarity activists and press crews from reaching the area.

Prior to the visit, the occupation forces attacked a mass march held in the Masafer Yatta area in protest of Netanyahu’s anticipated visit.

Israeli forces reportedly attacked hundreds of protesters, representatives of national activities and civil institutions, foreign solidarity activists and peace advocates, with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. No injuries were reported.

Video: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Convoy departing Masafer Yatta area in South Hebron City pic.twitter.com/4unULVjHW3 — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) March 14, 2021

Protesters carried the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans condemning the Israeli occupation and the policy of ethnic cleansing which it carries out against Masafer Yatta residents in favor of settlement projects.

Masafer Yatta, a collection of almost 19 hamlets that rely heavily on animal husbandry as the main source of livelihood. It is located in Area C of the West Bank, under full Israeli administrative and military control.

Isreali occupation forces crack down on peaceful protest in Masafer Yatta, the occupied West Bank. Isreali soldiers fired tear gas canisters and caused many to suffer suffocation due to gas inhalation. pic.twitter.com/on8c86lGj4 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@P_ONLINE9) March 15, 2021

The area has been a frequent target of almost daily assaults by the Israeli military and settlers, who wish to empty the area of its indigenous Palestinian population for settlement expansion purposes.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)