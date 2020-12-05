Report: Saudi Arabia Cancels Mossad Chief’s Visit

Saudi Arabia has abruptly canceled the visit of an Israeli official last week, presumed to be the Mossad head. This came after Israel disclosed information about the secret meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Neom, less than two weeks ago.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources stating that the official, whose visit to Saudi Arabia had been canceled, is Head of Mossad Yossi Cohen, and is considered a key figure in relations between the two sides, “which makes the cancellation of the invitation a very important event.”

The newspaper revealed that the revocation of the visit came after Netanyahu boasted about his meeting with Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, just days before the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on 27 November.

The newspaper quoted Israeli sources claiming that the cancellation of the Israeli official’s invitation was motivated by Saudi Arabia’s dissatisfaction with Israel’s performance, according to Arab48.

Both Israeli and Saudi officials have confirmed an unprecedented secret trip by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu, accompanied by Mike Pompeo and Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, to Saudi Arabia on Sunday #Iranhttps://t.co/3Pzkvb4ahH — Shamil Esq, UBI now to save people! (@Shamils18) November 29, 2020

The newspaper stressed that this is not the first time that Netanyahu has divulged covert meetings and events. In recent years, he has gradually broken the secrecy protocol, which has been serving Israel for many years in holding secret foreign relations and dealing with the most sensitive security matters.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan denied news about the crown prince’s meeting with Israeli officials during Pompeo’s recent visit to the kingdom, stressing that only US and Saudi officials were present at the time.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)