Hundreds of Palestinians Participate in the Funeral of 13-Year-Old Boy Killed by Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Palestinians participated today in the funeral of 13-year-old Ali Abu Alayya, who was killed by Israeli soldiers yesterday, in his al-Mughayyer hometown, northeast of Ramallah.

The funeral left Ramallah hospital this morning in a military procession attended by hundreds of people despite the coronavirus lockdown imposed today in the West Bank.

#Watch | "We want to live in freedom," chanted the Palestinians during the funeral of the Palestinian child Ali Abu Alayya (13 years), who was murdered by #IOF on Friday. pic.twitter.com/0U5BgpzQ2b — Azzahiya Zahiya (@AzzahiyaZ) December 5, 2020

The body was taken to his town where he was laid to rest at the local cemetery.

Abu Alayya succumbed to wounds he had sustained in the abdomen after he was shot on Friday with live ammunition by the Israeli occupation forces.

Following his critical injury today, the child was rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, in the center of the occupied West Bank, and was immediately placed for surgery. However, attempts at resuscitation all failed and the child was pronounced dead.

Palestinian and international officials have strongly condemned the army killing of Abu Alayya.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)