Report: US Warns PA against Requesting Full UN Membership in Security Council

US President Joe Biden (L) with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: via POTUS TW Page)

The administration of US President Joe Biden warned the Palestinian Authority against applying to the United Nations Security Council to accept Palestine as a full member state of the UN, Israeli media reported.

A few weeks ago, the PA announced that it would renew its efforts to be accepted as a full member state of the UN and put the issue to a vote in the Security Council during the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

According to the Israeli website Walla!, quoting senior officials, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour began quiet talks with members of the Security Council in New York a few weeks ago, regarding a possible vote to accept Palestine as a full member state.

The Palestinians reportedly discussed the issue with senior officials in the American administration, who expressed strong reservations and indicated that such a step would not lead to any political progress. According to Walla!, the officials added that the US would use its veto if the issue was put to a vote.

In November 2012, the Palestinians managed to obtain an observer state status, which is less than full membership status in the international organization.

Since then, the Palestinians have tried several times to get a vote in the UN Security Council regarding their acceptance as a full member state to the UN, but have been unable to get the 9 out of 15 votes needed to hold a vote on the issue.

