Reports: Algeria to Host Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Talks

The two main Palestinian factions will reportedly sit for reconciliation talks in Algiers next month, informed sources told Sputnik News on Friday.

Sputnik reported the informed sources confirming that Algeria will host the new rounds of reconciliation talks between the leaders of the two movements hoping to reach an agreement.

Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper also reported on Friday that Algeria had pressured the Palestinian political groups to hold their meeting as early as possible.

Algeria reunites Fatah and Hamas leader,Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met in Algiers in the presence of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,who has been seeking for several months to bring the two rival Palestinian faction closer together pic.twitter.com/Gy4sxOxfJX — Hassan ibrahim yousuf (@hassanibra92) July 7, 2022

Fatah withdrew from Palestinian institutions following Hamas’s insistence to take responsibility for the Palestinian government after achieving an overwhelming victory in a transparent parliamentary election held in 2006.

Since then, several Arab countries, in addition to Russia, have failed to bring both movements together again as Israel keeps threatening the Palestinian Authority (PA) that any agreement with Hamas will result in a total boycott by Israel.

In 2021, presidential, parliamentary, and Palestinian National Council elections should have taken place by a presidential decree, but the PA president canceled them under the pretext that Israel would not have allowed Jerusalemites to vote.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)