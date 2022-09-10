Reports: Algeria to Host Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Talks

The delegations of Fatah and Hamas gather with the Algerian President on the occasion of Algeria's Independence Day. (Photo: via MEMO)

The two main Palestinian factions will reportedly sit for reconciliation talks in Algiers next month, informed sources told Sputnik News on Friday.

Sputnik reported the informed sources confirming that Algeria will host the new rounds of reconciliation talks between the leaders of the two movements hoping to reach an agreement.

Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper also reported on Friday that Algeria had pressured the Palestinian political groups to hold their meeting as early as possible.

Fatah withdrew from Palestinian institutions following Hamas’s insistence to take responsibility for the Palestinian government after achieving an overwhelming victory in a transparent parliamentary election held in 2006.

Since then, several Arab countries, in addition to Russia, have failed to bring both movements together again as Israel keeps threatening the Palestinian Authority (PA) that any agreement with Hamas will result in a total boycott by Israel.

In 2021, presidential, parliamentary, and Palestinian National Council elections should have taken place by a presidential decree, but the PA president canceled them under the pretext that Israel would not have allowed Jerusalemites to vote.

