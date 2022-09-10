Israel’s Shin Bet Says that Situation in West Bank is ‘Worse than it Seems’

Ronen Bar, head of Israeli intelligence services Shin Bet, has warned that the situation in the occupied West Bank is worse than it appears to mass media, Al-Resalah newspaper reported on Friday.

During a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, Bar claimed that the Israeli occupation “does not wish to send the military for incursions into Palestinian cities but has no choice due to increased violence.”

Bar told Leaf that the situation in the West Bank is worse than it appears to mass media, pointing out that he supports attempts to strengthen the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The Israeli army has been conducting daily raids in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year during which around 100 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)