Rights Group Urges Israel to Immediately Release Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer urged Israeli authorities on Monday to release cancer-stricken prisoner Walid Daqqa, saying that his health is deteriorating.

In a statement published on its website, Addameer called for the “immediate grant of humanitarian release”, in view of “Daqqa’s rapidly deteriorating health”. Addameer also called for “prompt access to advanced and timely treatments prescribed by medical specialists to Walid Daqqa by the Israeli Prisoner Service”.

Daqqa is a Palestinian writer and activist, who has been imprisoned by Israel since 1986 on charges of killing an Israeli soldier.

Last year, Daqqa was diagnosed with a malignant stage of Myelofibrosis – a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

Addameer accused Israeli authorities of denying Daqqa the treatment he was prescribed.

“The instrumentalization of medical negligence to denigrate, demoralize, and punish Palestinian prisoners is emblematic of Israel’s illegal and inhumane prison system,” the group said in its statement.

(The Palestine Chronicle)