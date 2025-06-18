Russia Warns US Against Iran Strike, Cites Nuclear Risk, Regional Instability

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Moscow warned Washington against joining Israel in attacks on Iran, warning of a nuclear catastrophe and broader Middle East chaos.

Russia has warned the United States against launching military strikes on Iran, stating that such a move would plunge the Middle East into severe instability.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued the warning on Wednesday while attending an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

“This would be a step that would radically destabilize the entire situation,” Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency, speaking on the sidelines of the forum, adding criticism of what he referred to as “speculative, conjectural options.”

Moscow’s stance comes as tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated, with Russia now accusing Israeli forces of risking a nuclear disaster through attacks on Iranian nuclear-related sites.

According to the Reuters news agency, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized the potential global consequences of Israel’s operations, saying, “Nuclear facilities are being struck,” and noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency had already reported structural damage.

🇮🇷/🇺🇸 Ayatollah Khamenei in a televised speech: 'The Americans should know, the Iranian nation will NOT surrender, and any intervention by the US will be met with a forceful response and irreparable damage' 'War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike.… pic.twitter.com/7Q1OQ1xZaF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2025

She questioned the global silence on the issue: “Where is the (concern from the) entire world community? Where are all the environmentalists? I don’t know if they think they are far away and that this (radiation) wave won’t reach them. Well, let them read what happened at Fukushima.”

As the conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv grows more dangerous, Russia has offered to serve as a mediator.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed the crisis with US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call, where he offered to mediate.

Reuters cited an insider close to US policy discussions as saying that Trump’s team is weighing the possibility of participating alongside Israel in strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

(PC, Agencies)