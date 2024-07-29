GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Attack | Two Killed in Lebanon | Starmer: Ceasefire Now – Day 297

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces targeted several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis with artillery shelling and blew up residential buildings in Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis. The Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that two people were killed and three others, including a child, were injured as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of the vicinity of the town of Shaqra. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog of the need to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Reuters. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, July 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Two people were killed and three others, including a child, were injured as a result of an Israeli drone bombing of the vicinity of the town of Shaqra.

A Zionist aggression near Shaqra in southern Lebanon results in several civilian injuries, including a baby. pic.twitter.com/ptupqW3pdZ — Hussein (@EyesOnSouth1) July 29, 2024

Monday, July 29, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army’s artillery shelled Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in the center of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The army intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon towards the Galilee.

Monday, July 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Monday, July 29, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats are shelling the coast of Gaza City.

The ground invasion by Israel 🇮🇱 of Khan Yunis 🇵🇸 means another Nakba for Palestinians. That Israel 🇮🇱 would commit such atrocities while Netanyahu visits Biden 🇺🇸 tells us all that they are truly partners in genocide. The Hague is too good for them.pic.twitter.com/A4IVtRQ0ma — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) July 23, 2024

Monday, July 29, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks targeted the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, July 29, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog of the need to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire in Gaza.

KAN: Israeli air force is bombing targets in the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

AXIOS (citing US, Israeli officials): All-out war between Israel and Hezbollah could lead to regional war.

Monday, July 29, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a Merkava tank with a Tandem shell, and clashed with an Israeli infantry force near the Nile School in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

