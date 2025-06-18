Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ‘Responsible’ for Aid Point ‘Death Traps’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) “is directly responsible” for the escalating Israeli crimes against starved Palestinian civilians near aid distribution points in central and southern Gaza, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Tuesday.

“The foundation’s operational model involves luring civilians to specific locations coordinated with the Israeli army, where they are subjected to killing, injury, and cruel and degrading treatment,” the Geneva-based rights group said in a report.

“These points have effectively become death traps used as tools in Israel’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population for over 20 months,” the group stressed.

Over 300 Killed

In the early hours of Wednesday, at least 11 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces near US-backed aid distribution points.

On Tuesday morning, at least 80 Palestinians were killed and 200 others injured by Israeli fire near an aid point in eastern Khan Younis, as they approached the site to collect aid.

Euro-Med Monitor called for “an independent international investigation” into GHF’’s role and for its officials “to be held criminally accountable for the crimes they facilitated—whether through planning, enabling, or remaining silent.”

Call to Halt Financial Support

The rights body also urged donors “to immediately halt” all financial or logistical support to the foundation and “to blacklist it among entities complicit in grave violations of international law.”

It emphasized that the GHF’s “continued operation of these aid sites – despite documentation of over 380 deaths in just three weeks—cannot be seen as incidental or isolated incidents.”

“Rather, it constitutes direct involvement in the crime of starvation and the systematic targeting of civilians, a flagrant violation of humanitarian neutrality, and a clear contribution to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and complicity in genocide,” Euro-Med Monitor noted.

Thousands ‘Lured’ Each Day

According to the organization, Israel has killed around 385 Palestinians and injured over 3,000 others since the implementation of its aid plan on May 27 until June 16.

Euro-Med Monitor said Israel’s aid mechanism “relies on luring thousands of starving civilians” each day to two main distribution centres—one near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza and the other in Rafah, southern Gaza.

“Civilians are forced to walk long, exposed routes stretching for several kilometres, only to come under direct fire from military vehicles, drones, helicopters, and artillery shells,” the organization stressed.

Large numbers are killed or wounded, “while only the lucky few who survive the deadly journey reach the distribution points to receive a meagre amount of food that fails to meet even the minimum survival needs,” it added.

Field data indicates that the victims are civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, Euro-Med Monitor noted.

‘Superficial’ Investigations

It further emphasized that “the investigations” the Israeli army “claims to open are even rarer than its public statements.”

These investigations are “often superficial, left incomplete, their findings withheld, or they result in no real accountability,” the organization stated.

“This reflects a systematic policy aimed at concealing evidence and ensuring impunity for perpetrators—a policy that spans decades of documented Israeli violations that have faced no serious accountability, including those committed as part of the ongoing crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

Euro-Med Monitor said it held the international responsible “for allowing the continuation and escalation of systematic crimes” committed by the Israeli occupation forces against starved civilians near the aid distribution centers.

Failure of Influential States

“The failure of influential states to take deterrent measures—and their inability to exert any meaningful pressure to stop Israel’s crimes, including the continued operation of its inhumane aid distribution mechanism—has effectively provided political and practical cover for Israel to persist in using these centres as sites of mass killing,” the organization stated.

It said that Israel, which “is using starvation as a central tool in committing the crime of genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, “cannot under any circumstances be considered a legitimate party in any humanitarian operation.”

Euro-Med Monitor urged safe humanitarian corridors to be established under UN supervision to guarantee the delivery of food, medicine, and fuel to all areas of Gaza, “alongside the deployment of independent international observers to monitor compliance.”

