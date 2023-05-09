Russian Citizens Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza

The Israeli military killed at least 13 Palestinians, mostly civilians in a military operation early Tuesday, dubbed ‘Shield and Arrow’.

The attack killed several high-ranking Palestinian resistance leaders, as well as their wives, children and other civilians.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qedra, told RIA Novosti that one of the victims was a citizen of Russia, Dr. Jamal Abu Khaswan, who “died in Gaza City as a result of shelling by the Israel Defense Forces.”

Two others, Abu Khaswan’s wife and son, also believed to be Russians citizens, were killed.

A neighbor and friend of the murdered Palestinian doctor told the agency that “a rocket hit the apartment where Abu Haswan lived, which led to his death along with his wife and son.”

According to RIA, Abu Khaswan worked at a medical facility that “specializes in physical therapy and medical rehabilitation.”

The air raid took place at around 2am local time and left at least 20 people injured in addition to the 13 killed, according to the latest estimates.

The Israeli occupation army has issued a rare statement confirming its military operation against the PIJ, claiming to have killed three top members of the group.

The Palestinian Health ministry said the commanders’ families and other civilians were killed in the strikes on an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

