New Israeli Airstrike Kills Two Palestinians, Injure Two Others in Southern Gaza

An Israeli airstrike Tuesday evening killed two Palestinians and injured two others to the east of the town of Al-Qarara, near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestine Chronicle correspondent from Gaza reported.

An Israeli drone fired missiles at a car to Al-Qarara, completely burning it and killing two passengers.

BREAKING | Isreali artillery bombarded east of the town of Al-Qarara, near Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian Civil Defense retrieved the bodies of two Palestinians who were killed in the bombing of their car.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, medical sources at the Nasser Hospital confirmed that the bodies of the two slain Palestinians were severely burned and mutilated, while the two casualties were hospitalized.

In the predawn hours of today, at least 13 Palestinians, including four children and four women, were killed and 20 others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes ushering in a new aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

(PC, WAFA)