‘Save the Future’ Celebrates Palestinian Culture, Music – PHOTO GALLERY

September 17, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
'Save the Future' Youth Association organized a music festival in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Adorned by their black and white scarves, Keffiyeh, and traditional Palestinian clothes, scores of young Palestinian talents took part in the ‘Save the Future’ concert in Gaza City. 

The event was organized by the ‘Save the Future’ Youth Association, in partnership with the United Nations Fund, and was held at the YMCA headquarters in Gaza City on Saturday.

The concert celebrated Palestinian music, poetry, and traditional dancing, a reminder of the rich and diverse Palestinian culture and music. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)  

