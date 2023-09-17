UNESCO Declares Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan World Heritage Site

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee has decided to inscribe the ancient Palestinian city of Jericho, also known as Tell es-Sultan, on the World Heritage List.

The decision was taken during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The inclusion of this historic site on the prestigious list means recognition of the immense cultural and historical significance of Ancient Jericho, located in the Jordan Valley region, east of the occupied West Bank.

Jericho is renowned as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with a history spanning thousands of years.

The ancient city boasts remarkable archaeological findings, including evidence of its ancient fortifications and early human settlements, as well as the iconic Hisham’s Palace mosaic. These archaeological treasures offer invaluable insights into the region’s history, culture, and civilization.

The Tell es-Sultan site has been under excavation for over a century and yielded the remains of a fortified city that bills itself as the oldest continuously inhabited settlement on the planet.

The decision to add Jericho/Tel Sultan to the World Heritage List represents a significant recognition of the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage in the face of ongoing challenges and threats. It is also seen as a step towards fostering international cooperation and promoting a greater understanding of the rich history and heritage of the region.

(WAFA, PC)