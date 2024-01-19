GAZA LIVE BLOG: Eisenkot: Blame Netanyahu | 119 Journalists Killed in War | Massacre in Khan Yunis | Mexico Refers Israel to ICC – DAY 105

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Chief of Staff and member of Israel’s War Council Gadi Eisenkot said that the Israeli prime minister clearly bears responsibility for the October 7 attack. His comments were the latest addition to the growing rift among Israeli politicians. Meanwhile, the Israeli genocidal war continues unabated. Israeli massacres are reported in Khan Yunis, Rafah and other areas in central and southern Gaza. Palestinian Resistance also continued at all axes of fighting in Gaza, including the northern regions. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,620 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,830 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, January 18, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 24,762 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,108 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were found following the Israeli bombing of the Qaizan al-Najjar area, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 24,762 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,108 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, January 18, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GALLANT: “The goals of the war have not changed and we are determined to continue until they are achieved.”

AP: The tension between Netanyahu and the Biden administration reflects disagreement over the war

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, has risen to ten since dawn.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, has risen to ten since dawn.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the town of Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon, following 10 raids that targeted the town of Ramia and Jabal Balat in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells a position of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles in Al-Saida, east of Al-Maghazi, in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 18, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from an Israeli bombing targeting a residential building near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has risen to 15.

Residents try to save the life of a baby after an Israeli strike targeted his family's house near Al Shifa Hospital in central Gaza this morning.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out ten raids between the town of Ramia and Jabal Balat in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens sounded around Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: WE targeted an Israeli occupation military vehicle with a Tandem shell east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. We are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation soldiers east of Gaza City.

Friday, January 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

EISENKOT (to NYT): An agreement with Hamas is the only way to guarantee the release of the “hostages”. Israel must ask itself how it will continue with “a leadership that has completely failed.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warboats launched intense bombardment on the coast of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warboats launched intense bombardment on the coast of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LAPID: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not care about Israel, but about his own political interests and must be replaced quickly.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The outage of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues for the eighth day in a row.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes and Israeli artillery shelling were reported in the center and west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes and Israeli artillery shelling were reported in the center and west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 18, 06:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Death of a soldier from wounds sustained three days ago during battles in the southern Gaza Strip. Three other soldiers were seriously wounded in battles that took place two days ago in the southern Gaza Strip.

