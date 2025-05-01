Scores Killed in Gaza as Aid Blockade and Bombing Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Renewed Israeli bombardment of Gaza sparks calls for global protests and immediate sanctions.

Israeli aerial and artillery attacks have intensified across the Gaza Strip, resulting in scores of casualties.

According to Al-Jazeera, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

In the south, two people were killed when an Israeli drone targeted the Al-Mawasi area. A young girl also died from injuries sustained in an earlier strike on Khan Yunis.

Shelling east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza left several Palestinians injured.

Medical sources reported that at least 30 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Wednesday, with funerals held for victims, including women and children, in Deir al-Balah.

At least three Palestinians were killed and many children injured after Israel bombed a home in Al Qatouta refugee camp, west of Khan Yunis. Injured civilians are arriving at Nasser Hospital following the airstrike. pic.twitter.com/tqe3A5r2jw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2025

UN and NGOs Sound the Alarm

Michael Fakhri, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to food, accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon. He stated that Israel is committing genocide and war crimes, including the deliberate targeting of children to achieve political ends. Fakhri called for immediate international sanctions on Israel.

Ruth James, Oxfam’s Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, also urged swift international action. In an interview with Al-Jazeera, she described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the worst on record.

Hamas Calls for Global Action

In response, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has called for global mobilization in solidarity with Gaza.

Injuries arrive at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/mCodJRUxn0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2025

The movement urged mass demonstrations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and encouraged the use of International Workers’ Day on Thursday to escalate boycott campaigns against Israel.

Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire and urged international mediators to enforce its terms. The group accused Israel of using the blockade and aid restrictions to exert pressure rather than pursue peace.

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,417 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,571 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)