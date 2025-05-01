LIVE BLOG: More Massacres in Gaza Kill Scores of Palestinians as Israel Burns – Day 573

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and wounded as Israeli forces carried out more massacres in Gaza.
Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis were evacuated as the Israeli Fire Service announced it was unable to extinguish the fires.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,418 Palestinians and injured 118,091 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
‘Trump, I am Not Afraid’ – US Court Frees Columbia Student Activist Mohsen Mahdawi
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Columbia University student activist, Mohsen Mahdawi, was freed from federal custody by a court order on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was detained by immigration officials.
In the release order, US District Court Judge Geoffrey W Crawford said Mahdawi has a “substantial claim that the government arrested him to stifle speech with which it disagrees.”
WHO: Situation in Gaza 'Catastrophic' and Two Million People Facing Hunger
WHO: The Director-General of the World Health Organization said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” and that two million people in the Strip are suffering from hunger.
Munir al-Bursh: We Call on the UN to Issue Official Famine Declaration
DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Munir al-Bursh, stated that 91% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face a food crisis two months after Israel closed the crossings. He added that 92% of children and nursing mothers in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition due to the Israeli siege, posing a direct threat to their lives and development.
Al-Bursh also noted that 65% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip do not have access to clean drinking water due to the ongoing Israeli genocide.
He called on the United Nations to issue an official declaration of famine in Gaza, given that field indicators and medical and humanitarian data confirm the fulfillment of international criteria for such a declaration.
Two Killed by Drone Fire in Shuja'iyya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians, one of whom was a child, were killed by Israeli drone fire that targeted the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Hassan Salama Subjected to Systematic Torture in Megiddo Prison
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salama is being subjected to repeated beatings, starvation, and medical neglect in Israeli solitary confinement.
On Palestinian Prisoners as a Mirror of Pain and Hope for Their Society as a Whole
UN Official: Israel Must Allow Aid to Enter Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, said that Israel must allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip. Fletcher added that aid and the lives of civilians should not be a political bargaining chip, stressing that the way Israel has presented for the entry of aid does not serve the purpose.
18 Killed by Occupation Fire in Past 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the killing of 18 and the injury of 77 others by occupation fire in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,418 dead and 118,091 injured since October 7, 2023.
Families of Israeli Captives: Returning Abductees is the Highest Goal
ISRAELI MEDIA: In response to statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the families of Israeli captives said that “the return of the abducted captives is the highest goal and the government must achieve it.”
Norway: Israel Obligated to Cooperate in Providing Aid to Palestinians
AL-JAZEERA: The Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister reiterated to Al Jazeera that Israel must cooperate with international organizations, including UNRWA.
‘Largest Wildfires in Israel’s History’ – Everything You Need to Know
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s largest wildfires are fueled not just by heat—but by decades of colonial forestry. Fast-burning European pines, planted to erase Palestinian villages, now threaten Israeli infrastructure and settlements.
Israeli Drone Targets Car for Second Time in Mays al-Jabal
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car for the second time today, Thursday, in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu: We Want to Return Captives, But War's Goal is Victory Over Enemies
ISRAELI MEDIA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “his government wants to return the captives from Gaza, but the higher goal of the war is to achieve victory over Israel’s enemies.” He added, “We have many goals, and we have succeeded in returning 196 captives, alive and dead, from Gaza, and we want to return the remaining 59, including 24 alive.”
Gaza Has Entered Advanced Stage of Famine
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Thursday that the Strip has entered an “advanced stage of famine” due to the continuous Israeli siege and the closure of crossings to the entry of aid and goods since March 2nd.
Three Killed by Israeli Drone Fire in Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Mays al-Jabal in the south of the country, resulting in the killing of three citizens.
KIilled in Israeli Bombing of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing of the al-Sha’af area in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Netanyahu to Hold Friday Meeting to Approve Gaza Operation Expansion
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Army Radio reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting tomorrow, Friday, to approve plans for expanding the military operation in the Gaza Strip.
16 Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 16 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the continuous Israeli shelling since dawn today, Thursday.
UNRWA: 660,000 Children in Gaza Receiving No School Education
UNRWA: 660,000 children in the Gaza Strip are not receiving any school education due to the war.
Killed in Israeli Bombing of Sheja'iyya Neighborhood in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed due to Israeli shelling targeting the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Bombing of House in Khan Yunis Camp Kills Three
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.
Injuries arrive at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2025
Israeli Shelling of House in Khan Yunis Camp Causes Injuries
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.
11 Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: 11 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment since dawn today.
Eyal Zamir: We May Expand Combat Operation in Gaza Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Chief of Staff of the Israeli Occupation Army Eyal Zamir stated that they are dealing with a complex, multi-front war with major challenges ahead, acknowledging the loss of many soldiers.
He emphasized the army’s unity and common goals, stating they may expand combat operations in Gaza if needed, with the return of prisoners being the most significant challenge.
Palestinian Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli drone fire near the Dawla junction in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
Norway: International Community Cannot Accept Israel's Blocking of Aid to Gaza
NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the international community cannot accept Israel’s prevention of emergency aid from entering the Gaza Strip, noting the profound humanitarian ordeal faced by survivors.
Hamas Calls on Switzerland to Support Justice and Reverse Ban on Movement
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas called Switzerland’s decision to ban the movement a dangerous bias towards the occupation and a denial of its legal and humanitarian obligations. They urged Switzerland to reverse this decision, stand up for justice, and support the Palestinian struggle to end the occupation.
Killed and Wounded in Israeli Bombardment on Khuza'a Town in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and another wounded as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
At least three Palestinians were killed and many children injured after Israel bombed a home in Al Qatouta refugee camp, west of Khan Yunis. Injured civilians are arriving at Nasser Hospital following the airstrike.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2025
Herzog Warns of Serious Violence in Israel Due to Internal Division
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned that the political division in Israel could lead to violent and dangerous actions that must be stopped.
Killed in Al-Manara Area in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Manara area, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Conceals Identities of 120 Soldiers for Fear of Prosecution
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army concealed the identities of 120 of its soldiers during an annual honoring ceremony due to fear of international prosecution for their involvement in the war on the Gaza Strip.
Hassan Salama and Abdullah Barghouthi Subjected to Systematic Torture
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office stated that prisoners Hassan Salama and Abdullah Barghouti are being subjected to systematic torture in Israeli prisons.
Death Toll Rises From Israeli Bombing of Mawasi Area in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from an Israeli drone strike on farmers in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah has risen to three.
Seven Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians have been killed since dawn today as a result of Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip
Israeli Forces Close Entrances to Beita in Nablus and Storm School
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to close all entrances to the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, and have stormed a school and a number of homes in the town
Fires in Jerusalem Mountains Burn More Than 24,000 Dunams
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing the Israel Land Authority, reported that the raging fires in the Jerusalem Hills have burned more than 24,000 dunams so far. Israeli public radio also quoted the commander of the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Department as saying that there are still dozens of active fires in the area.
Child Succumbs to Injuries From Previous Israeli Bombardment of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian girl died of injuries sustained in a previous Israeli attack on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Sets Up Operations Room to Evacuate Residents
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has formed a special operations room to manage the evacuation of residents from towns threatened by fires.
Large Numbers of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
AL-JAZEERA: Large numbers of Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning under the protection of Israeli occupation forces on what is known as Independence Day.
Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa under occupation forces' protection.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 1, 2025
Two Killed in Al-Mawasi Area, Northwest of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Fire Service Unable to Extinguish Fires in Jerusalem Mountains
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority said it had not yet been able to contain the fires raging in the Jerusalem mountains, and confirmed that most of the roads closed on Wednesday had been reopened today.
Israeli Shelling of House in Deir al-Balah Causes Injuries
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Injured as Result of Shelling in Al-Mawasi Area in Southern Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli President Calls for Government Commission of Inquiry Into October 7 Events
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reported Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s keenness to demand a government investigation committee into the events of October 7 and his commitment to the return of the “hostages.” He also noted the unbearable burden on reservists and the shortage of soldiers, and emphasized that Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear bomb is an existential threat to Israel.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Fires Devoured About 19,600 Dunams in Jerusalem Hills
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that fires have consumed approximately 19,600 dunams in the Jerusalem Hills and that the cost of rebuilding after the massive fires in Israel could reach millions of dollars.
France Ready to Provide Material Support to Israel to Combat Fires
FRENCH MEDIA: French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country is ready to provide material support to Israel in the coming hours to confront the fires that have spread across wide areas.
Fires Rage Near Occupied Jerusalem, Israel Seeks Foreign Assistance
Three US Raids Target Yemen
EMENI MEDIA: US forces launched three raids on the Kataf district in Saada, Yemen.
Ali Samoudi among Scores of Detained Journalists, Doctors and Activists in the West Bank
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The list of detained Palestinians includes journalists, academics, former prisoners, and student leaders detained by the Israeli army in a broad campaign across the occupied West Bank.
