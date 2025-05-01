LIVE BLOG: More Massacres in Gaza Kill Scores of Palestinians as Israel Burns – Day 573

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and wounded as Israeli forces carried out more massacres in Gaza. 

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis were evacuated as the Israeli Fire Service announced it was unable to extinguish the fires.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,418 Palestinians and injured 118,091 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Thu, May 1, 5:41 PM (Palestine Time)

‘Trump, I am Not Afraid’ – US Court Frees Columbia Student Activist Mohsen Mahdawi

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Columbia University student activist, Mohsen Mahdawi, was freed from federal custody by a court order on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was detained by immigration officials.

In the release order, US District Court Judge Geoffrey W Crawford said Mahdawi has a “substantial claim that the government arrested him to stifle speech with which it disagrees.”



Thu, May 1, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

WHO: Situation in Gaza 'Catastrophic' and Two Million People Facing Hunger

WHO: The Director-General of the World Health Organization said that the situation in the Gaza Strip is “catastrophic” and that two million people in the Strip are suffering from hunger.

Thu, May 1, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Munir al-Bursh: We Call on the UN to Issue Official Famine Declaration

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Munir al-Bursh, stated that 91% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face a food crisis two months after Israel closed the crossings. He added that 92% of children and nursing mothers in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition due to the Israeli siege, posing a direct threat to their lives and development.

Al-Bursh also noted that 65% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip do not have access to clean drinking water due to the ongoing Israeli genocide.

He called on the United Nations to issue an official declaration of famine in Gaza, given that field indicators and medical and humanitarian data confirm the fulfillment of international criteria for such a declaration.

 

Thu, May 1, 5:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed by Drone Fire in Shuja'iyya Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians, one of whom was a child, were killed by Israeli drone fire that targeted the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Thu, May 1, 3:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Hassan Salama Subjected to Systematic Torture in Megiddo Prison

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salama is being subjected to repeated beatings, starvation, and medical neglect in Israeli solitary confinement.

On Palestinian Prisoners as a Mirror of Pain and Hope for Their Society as a Whole

Thu, May 1, 3:10 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Official: Israel Must Allow Aid to Enter Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, said that Israel must allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip. Fletcher added that aid and the lives of civilians should not be a political bargaining chip, stressing that the way Israel has presented for the entry of aid does not serve the purpose.

Thu, May 1, 3:10 PM (Palestine Time)

18 Killed by Occupation Fire in Past 24 Hours

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the killing of 18 and the injury of 77 others by occupation fire in the past 24 hours. The ministry added that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,418 dead and 118,091 injured since October 7, 2023.

Thu, May 1, 3:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Captives: Returning Abductees is the Highest Goal

ISRAELI MEDIA: In response to statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the families of Israeli captives said that “the return of the abducted captives is the highest goal and the government must achieve it.”

Thu, May 1, 3:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Norway: Israel Obligated to Cooperate in Providing Aid to Palestinians

AL-JAZEERA: The Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister reiterated to Al Jazeera that Israel must cooperate with international organizations, including UNRWA.

Thu, May 1, 2:42 PM (Palestine Time)

‘Largest Wildfires in Israel’s History’ – Everything You Need to Know

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s largest wildfires are fueled not just by heat—but by decades of colonial forestry. Fast-burning European pines, planted to erase Palestinian villages, now threaten Israeli infrastructure and settlements.



Thu, May 1, 2:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Car for Second Time in Mays al-Jabal

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car for the second time today, Thursday, in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Thu, May 1, 2:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: We Want to Return Captives, But War's Goal is Victory Over Enemies

ISRAELI MEDIA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “his government wants to return the captives from Gaza, but the higher goal of the war is to achieve victory over Israel’s enemies.” He added, “We have many goals, and we have succeeded in returning 196 captives, alive and dead, from Gaza, and we want to return the remaining 59, including 24 alive.”

Thu, May 1, 2:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Has Entered Advanced Stage of Famine

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Thursday that the Strip has entered an “advanced stage of famine” due to the continuous Israeli siege and the closure of crossings to the entry of aid and goods since March 2nd.

Thu, May 1, 2:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed by Israeli Drone Fire in Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Mays al-Jabal in the south of the country, resulting in the killing of three citizens.

Thu, May 1, 2:09 PM (Palestine Time)

KIilled in Israeli Bombing of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing of the al-Sha’af area in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Thu, May 1, 12:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Hold Friday Meeting to Approve Gaza Operation Expansion

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Army Radio reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting tomorrow, Friday, to approve plans for expanding the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:42 PM (Palestine Time)

16 Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 16 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the continuous Israeli shelling since dawn today, Thursday.

Thu, May 1, 12:42 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: 660,000 Children in Gaza Receiving No School Education

UNRWA: 660,000 children in the Gaza Strip are not receiving any school education due to the war.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Israeli Bombing of Sheja'iyya Neighborhood in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed due to Israeli shelling targeting the Sheja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bombing of House in Khan Yunis Camp Kills Three

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Shelling of House in Khan Yunis Camp Causes Injuries

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in Khan Yunis camp, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA: 11 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment since dawn today.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Eyal Zamir: We May Expand Combat Operation in Gaza Strip

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Chief of Staff of the Israeli Occupation Army Eyal Zamir stated that they are dealing with a complex, multi-front war with major challenges ahead, acknowledging the loss of many soldiers.

He emphasized the army’s unity and common goals, stating they may expand combat operations in Gaza if needed, with the return of prisoners being the most significant challenge.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli drone fire near the Dawla junction in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Norway: International Community Cannot Accept Israel's Blocking of Aid to Gaza

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the international community cannot accept Israel’s prevention of emergency aid from entering the Gaza Strip, noting the profound humanitarian ordeal faced by survivors.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls on Switzerland to Support Justice and Reverse Ban on Movement

HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas called Switzerland’s decision to ban the movement a dangerous bias towards the occupation and a denial of its legal and humanitarian obligations. They urged Switzerland to reverse this decision, stand up for justice, and support the Palestinian struggle to end the occupation.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Wounded in Israeli Bombardment on Khuza'a Town in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and another wounded as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Herzog Warns of Serious Violence in Israel Due to Internal Division

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned that the political division in Israel could lead to violent and dangerous actions that must be stopped.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Al-Manara Area in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Manara area, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Conceals Identities of 120 Soldiers for Fear of Prosecution

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army concealed the identities of 120 of its soldiers during an annual honoring ceremony due to fear of international prosecution for their involvement in the war on the Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Hassan Salama and Abdullah Barghouthi Subjected to Systematic Torture

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office stated that prisoners Hassan Salama and Abdullah Barghouti are being subjected to systematic torture in Israeli prisons.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises From Israeli Bombing of Mawasi Area in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from an Israeli drone strike on farmers in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Rafah has risen to three.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Gaza Strip since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians have been killed since dawn today as a result of Israeli shelling of several areas in the Gaza Strip

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Close Entrances to Beita in Nablus and Storm School

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces continue to close all entrances to the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, and have stormed a school and a number of homes in the town

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Fires in Jerusalem Mountains Burn More Than 24,000 Dunams

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing the Israel Land Authority, reported that the raging fires in the Jerusalem Hills have burned more than 24,000 dunams so far. Israeli public radio also quoted the commander of the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Department as saying that there are still dozens of active fires in the area.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Child Succumbs to Injuries From Previous Israeli Bombardment of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian girl died of injuries sustained in a previous Israeli attack on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Sets Up Operations Room to Evacuate Residents

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has formed a special operations room to manage the evacuation of residents from towns threatened by fires.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Large Numbers of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

AL-JAZEERA: Large numbers of Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning under the protection of Israeli occupation forces on what is known as Independence Day.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Al-Mawasi Area, Northwest of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Fire Service Unable to Extinguish Fires in Jerusalem Mountains

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority said it had not yet been able to contain the fires raging in the Jerusalem mountains, and confirmed that most of the roads closed on Wednesday had been reopened today.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Shelling of House in Deir al-Balah Causes Injuries

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured as Result of Shelling in Al-Mawasi Area in Southern Gaza Strip

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli President Calls for Government Commission of Inquiry Into October 7 Events

ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reported Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s keenness to demand a government investigation committee into the events of October 7 and his commitment to the return of the “hostages.” He also noted the unbearable burden on reservists and the shortage of soldiers, and emphasized that Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear bomb is an existential threat to Israel.

Thu, May 1, 12:35 PM (Palestine Time)

Yedioth Ahronoth: Fires Devoured About 19,600 Dunams in Jerusalem Hills

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that fires have consumed approximately 19,600 dunams in the Jerusalem Hills and that the cost of rebuilding after the massive fires in Israel could reach millions of dollars.

Thu, May 1, 5:09 AM (Palestine Time)

France Ready to Provide Material Support to Israel to Combat Fires

FRENCH MEDIA: French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country is ready to provide material support to Israel in the coming hours to confront the fires that have spread across wide areas.

Fires Rage Near Occupied Jerusalem, Israel Seeks Foreign Assistance

Thu, May 1, 5:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Three US Raids Target Yemen

EMENI MEDIA: US forces launched three raids on the Kataf district in Saada, Yemen.

Thu, May 1, 1:27 AM (Palestine Time)

Ali Samoudi among Scores of Detained Journalists, Doctors and Activists in the West Bank

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The list of detained Palestinians includes journalists, academics, former prisoners, and student leaders detained by the Israeli army in a broad campaign across the occupied West Bank.



