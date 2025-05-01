LIVE BLOG: More Massacres in Gaza Kill Scores of Palestinians as Israel Burns – Day 573

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry, Munir al-Bursh, stated that 91% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face a food crisis two months after Israel closed the crossings. He added that 92% of children and nursing mothers in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition due to the Israeli siege, posing a direct threat to their lives and development.

Al-Bursh also noted that 65% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip do not have access to clean drinking water due to the ongoing Israeli genocide.

He called on the United Nations to issue an official declaration of famine in Gaza, given that field indicators and medical and humanitarian data confirm the fulfillment of international criteria for such a declaration.