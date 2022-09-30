Stories Worth Telling: Why You Must Support the Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle needs your support. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle needs your support so that it may carry on with its critical mission, that of spreading the truth about Palestine. 

Let us, very briefly make a case for why you must support us: 

– We strive to convey authentic Palestinian news coverage, commentaries, features, and much more on a daily basis.

– Our videos generate thousands of views every single day, allowing us to help viewers around the world visualize the struggle, war, and resistance in Palestine. 

– We are constantly growing, in both English and French. Our articles, however, are translated into many other languages. 

– We cover global issues, putting Palestine at the center of the world.

– Our target audience is anyone, anywhere, who is keen to learn about the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice. 

– We increased our social media presence to reach more people and let more people know the truth about Palestine and the Palestinian people.

– We do not exist to merely cover Israeli war crimes in Palestine, but to highlight the sumoud and the popular resistance of Palestinians, everywhere. 

– For us, Palestine is not just war, but human development – education, sports, health, jobs, and numerous facets of social struggle, not only for mere survival but for change and growth. 

– The stories we care about cannot be found in mainstream media, but they are stories that are worth telling. 

Your support will allow us to carry on with this and much more. 

We truly appreciate your solidarity

The Palestine Chronicle is a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed under the law.

To donate using GoFundMe, please click HERE

To donate using Paypal or Credit Card, please click HERE

If you prefer to make a donation by check or money order, you can reach us at our Post Office Box address, below:

The Palestine Chronicle

P.O. Box 196

Mountlake Terrace

WA, 98043

USA

Thank you so much for your continued support and solidarity

The Team at The Palestine Chronicle

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

