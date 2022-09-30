Stories Worth Telling: Why You Must Support the Palestine Chronicle

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

so that it may carry on with its critical mission, that of spreading the truth about Palestine.

Let us, very briefly make a case for why you must support us:

– We strive to convey authentic Palestinian news coverage, commentaries, features, and much more on a daily basis.

– Our videos generate thousands of views every single day, allowing us to help viewers around the world visualize the struggle, war, and resistance in Palestine.

– We are constantly growing, in both English and French. Our articles, however, are translated into many other languages.

– We cover global issues, putting Palestine at the center of the world.

– Our target audience is anyone, anywhere, who is keen to learn about the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.

– We increased our social media presence to reach more people and let more people know the truth about Palestine and the Palestinian people.

– We do not exist to merely cover Israeli war crimes in Palestine, but to highlight the sumoud and the popular resistance of Palestinians, everywhere.

– For us, Palestine is not just war, but human development – education, sports, health, jobs, and numerous facets of social struggle, not only for mere survival but for change and growth.

– The stories we care about cannot be found in mainstream media, but they are stories that are worth telling.