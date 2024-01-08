Open Rafah Crossing to Wounded Palestinians – Plea from Gaza Authorities to Egypt

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza’s Government Media Office has urgently requested the Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah border crossing, in order to transfer 6,000 injured Palestinians for medical treatment abroad.

In a statement, the media office reportedly said: “A source calls for opening the Rafah crossing and transferring 6,000 wounded people for treatment abroad immediately and urgently, in light of the humanitarian catastrophe that the Strip is experiencing.”

“The number of injuries among Palestinians reached more than 58,000, including 6,000 critical injuries and about 5,000 serious injuries,” the office said on Sunday, according to Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

It stressed that hospitals in Gaza “were unable to treat this huge number of wounded Palestinians.”

Currently, “only 10 to 20 wounded people are allowed to be transferred out of Gaza daily, and this small number exacerbates the suffering of the wounded, whose numbers increase by the hundreds every day,” the office said.

It called on Egypt to “improve the mechanism for approving the transfer of the wounded, so that the number transferred reaches the hundreds and thousands instead of approving only dozens,” reports MEMO.

It also called on the US and the international community “to stop the genocidal war Israel is waging against the people of Gaza,” the report added.

More than 90 days after the Israeli assault began on the besieged enclave, Gaza’s Ministry of Health states that 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli army continues to pound civilian homes throughout the Gaza Strip with new massacres reported everywhere in the territory.

