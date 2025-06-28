Scores Killed, Including Children, in Strikes on Shelters, Aid Lines across Gaza

With nearly 60 killed on Saturday, Gaza’s suffering deepens under a campaign of starvation, displacement, and bombardment.

At least 58 Palestinians have been killed and scores more injured since dawn on Saturday, as Israeli forces intensified their attacks across the Gaza Strip, targeting tents sheltering displaced civilians, residential homes, and public areas, according to hospital sources in the besieged enclave.

Medical officials confirmed that Israeli bombardments struck a house, a school shelter, and civilian gatherings in various areas, causing widespread casualties.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that, in the last 24 hours alone, hospitals received the bodies of 81 people killed and treated 422 wounded.

Palestinians bid painful farewells to their loved ones after the horrific massacre carried out by Israeli forces, targeting civilians in a crowded market on Yaffa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, eastern Gaza City, killing at least 11. pic.twitter.com/VTZcBZcB1R — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 28, 2025

According to the Ministry, the total death toll since the start of the Israeli military campaign on October 7, 2023, has now reached 56,412, with 133,054 people injured.

In one of the deadliest incidents on Saturday, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, killing 20 Palestinians, including nine children.

The strike hit near Abdul Fattah Hamoud School on Jaffa Street. Less than two hours earlier, Israeli forces had bombed a civilian gathering in Jaffa market, also in the Tuffah area.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that 11 people were killed in that attack and dozens more injured, including children, women, the elderly, and a girl with Down syndrome.

In central Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded after Israeli forces bombed the area near the entrance to Al-Bureij.

In the south, six people were killed when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. Israeli airstrikes also killed seven Palestinians in two separate attacks on eastern Khan Yunis.

Further south, west of Rafah, seven more Palestinians were killed and others wounded by Israeli gunfire while waiting to receive humanitarian aid.

In northern Gaza, two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and 12 others injured when an Israeli strike hit the Adnan Al-Alami School, which was sheltering displaced families northwest of Gaza City. Another airstrike on a home in Jabalia al-Balad also killed two people.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred near two food distribution centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has come under growing criticism.

Nine Palestinians died of starvation and ten others were shot and injured near the sites, which many residents have described as death traps under Israeli and US control.

Since October 7, Israel—backed by the United States—has carried out a campaign of mass killing, starvation, and displacement in Gaza, defying international condemnation and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt its assault.

(PC, AJA)