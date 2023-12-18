Scores of Palestinians Killed in 16 Israeli Massacres as Death Toll Passes 19,000

Scores of civilians were killed on Monday today in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation forces carried out 16 massacres in the last few hours.

In Gaza City, medical sources reported numerous fatalities and injuries among Palestinian civilians following an Israeli artillery shelling in the vicinity of Sahaba Street in the Daraj neighborhood.

Israeli artillery and warplanes also bombarded the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, the sources said. In addition, invading Israeli tanks fired teargas and smoke bombs intensively in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of the city.

Israeli warplanes and tanks also targeted several hospitals in Gaza City and the northern regions of Gaza, leading to the tragic murder of hundreds of patients undergoing treatment in those medical facilities.

The Ministry reported that the Israeli occupation forces demolished the surgical department of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza.

The attack resulted in the murder of over 20 displaced refugees, along with the remaining wounded and patients.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has also been destroyed after an eight-day Israeli military siege.

Additionally, several individuals were killed and others were wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)