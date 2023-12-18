Companies Suspend Transit through Red Sea as Yemen’s Ansarallah Attack Two More Ships

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Ansarallah group have attacked two ships in the Red Sea on Monday, including a Norwegian-owned petrochemical tanker.

The attack is the latest in a series of ships sailing the sea since the start of Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip in October.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Ansarallah ‘Houthi’ group, said they “carried out a qualitative military operation against two ships linked to the zionist entity.”

“The first, Swan Atlantic, was carrying oil, and the second, MSC Clara, was carrying containers,” he said.

Both were targeted by “two naval drones,” the spokesperson added.

Saree said the ships were targeted after “the crews refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni naval forces.”

He reiterated that the armed forces “will not hesitate to target any ship that contravenes what is stated in their previous statements.”

Saree affirmed the forces’ “continued efforts to prevent all ships, regardless of nationality, heading to Israeli ports from navigating the Arabian and Red Seas,” until the necessary food and medicine is brought into the Gaza Strip.

REUTERS: Given the fierce escalation of the war situation in recent days, Evergreen will temporarily suspend import and export services to Israel.

Giant Companies Suspend Vessels’ Transit



British oil giant BP is the latest company to announce a suspension of its vessels’ transit through the Red Sea.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea,” the company said in a statement.

BP’s decision follows that of some of the world’s largest shipping companies, including the Taiwanese Evergreen, the Italian-Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Danish giant Maersk, and the German company, Hapag-Lloyd.

Pentagon Chief Visits Israel, Arab Countries

Monday’s attack took place as Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit Bahrain and Qatar as part of a Middle-East tour.

In Manama, he was to discuss “US efforts to convene multilateral coalitions to respond to aggression at sea that threatens shipping and the global economy,” according to a Pentagon statement. Bahrain is the home base of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

US sanctions used to serve the role of economic war in the Middle East and everywhere else in the world. This unfair system however is no longer as effective as it once was.

He also met with Israeli Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, on Monday. The meeting “focused on Iran-backed threats across the region and our shared commitment to countering this aggression,” Austin posted on X on Monday.

Ansarallah’s politburo member, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, reportedly said on Sunday that such a coalition would be the “filthiest coalition in history to engage in the holiest battle in history.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

