Settlers Attack West Bank Village, Set Fire to Six Palestinian Homes

March 15, 2025 News
Jewish settlers attack Palestinian olive farmers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces also reportedly stormed the village and fired live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs towards residents who attempted to reach the burning homes to extinguish the flames.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early on Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

The settlers also attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby as well as a one-year-old child, from one of the homes, according to reports.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, told the Anadolu news agency that dozens of settlers stormed Khirbet al-Marajim, a village near the town of Duma in Nablus Governorate, and set six houses and a vehicle ablaze.

Dawabsheh explained that the attack resulted in extensive material losses, as the illegal settlers completely burned down the homes.

He also noted that clashes erupted between the villagers and the illegal settlers, but no injuries were reported.

Live Ammunition Fired

“They climbed on top of the house and started to throw stones,” resident Maysoom Msalam was quoted by Reuters, as saying. “They broke the door and the windows. Then they burnt this door and entered and set fire inside the house.”

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the village and fired live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs towards residents who attempted to reach the burning homes to extinguish the flames, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to figures from the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA cited by Reuters, there were at least 1,580 attacks on Palestinians by settlers that resulted in casualties, property damage or both last year. Another 220 attacks were recorded since the start of 2025.

Land Razed

Also on Friday, illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli army, leveled dozens of dunums of land in Wadi al-Matwi, located between the city of Salfit and Bruqin town, WAFA reported.

The report added that this was to lay the groundwork for the construction of a new settler-only road to a nearby illegal outpost. Around 40 olive trees were uprooted as well.

On Friday evening settlers broke into al-Auja spring, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, WAFA reported, citing witnesses.

The settlers stormed the area and carried out acts of vandalism and disturbance, all under the guise of celebrating the Jewish festival of Purim, the report added.

Over 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers are living in colonies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, according to WAFA.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)

