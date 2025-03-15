Settlers Attack West Bank Village, Set Fire to Six Palestinian Homes

Israeli occupation forces also reportedly stormed the village and fired live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs towards residents who attempted to reach the burning homes to extinguish the flames.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early on Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

The settlers also attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby as well as a one-year-old child, from one of the homes, according to reports.

Khirbet al-Marajem, Nablus Governorate.

Last night, settlers carried out a pogrom in the community, setting property and vehicles on fire. 3 houses were completely burned down. After the settlers left the area towards the Adey-Ad outpost, soldiers from the “Moral Army” arrived… pic.twitter.com/eH5rxsSkh0 — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) March 14, 2025

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, told the Anadolu news agency that dozens of settlers stormed Khirbet al-Marajim, a village near the town of Duma in Nablus Governorate, and set six houses and a vehicle ablaze.

Dawabsheh explained that the attack resulted in extensive material losses, as the illegal settlers completely burned down the homes.

⚡️JUST IN: Israeli settlers attacked Khirbet al-Marajim in Douma, burning Palestinian homes and vehicles and attempting to abduct two children. pic.twitter.com/toW66Pqmzc — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 14, 2025

He also noted that clashes erupted between the villagers and the illegal settlers, but no injuries were reported.

Live Ammunition Fired

“They climbed on top of the house and started to throw stones,” resident Maysoom Msalam was quoted by Reuters, as saying. “They broke the door and the windows. Then they burnt this door and entered and set fire inside the house.”

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the village and fired live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs towards residents who attempted to reach the burning homes to extinguish the flames, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli settlers set fire to three Palestinian-owned homes and two vehicles in Khirbet Al-Marajim area in the village of Duma, south of Nablus, last night. They also attempted to kidnap two children, but the village’s residents intervened and prevented them. pic.twitter.com/rVgKapCFtj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2025

According to figures from the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA cited by Reuters, there were at least 1,580 attacks on Palestinians by settlers that resulted in casualties, property damage or both last year. Another 220 attacks were recorded since the start of 2025.

Land Razed

Also on Friday, illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of the Israeli army, leveled dozens of dunums of land in Wadi al-Matwi, located between the city of Salfit and Bruqin town, WAFA reported.

The report added that this was to lay the groundwork for the construction of a new settler-only road to a nearby illegal outpost. Around 40 olive trees were uprooted as well.

Israeli occupation forces raid a testing center during their storming of Salfit city in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/3kfj2jRbmI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 15, 2025

On Friday evening settlers broke into al-Auja spring, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, WAFA reported, citing witnesses.

The settlers stormed the area and carried out acts of vandalism and disturbance, all under the guise of celebrating the Jewish festival of Purim, the report added.

#WestBank weekly update:

⚠️More #Palestinians killed in #Jenin, 500+ more displaced.

⚠️Israeli settler attacks intensify: 1,400+ livestock stolen/killed. 380+ trees vandalized.

⚠️Demolitions are on the rise instead of the usual Ramadan slowdown.

Read more: https://t.co/672eu2ZeqE pic.twitter.com/r16QtOWJtH — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 14, 2025

Over 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers are living in colonies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law, according to WAFA.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)