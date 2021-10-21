Settlers Hijack Garbage Truck Owned by West Bank Town Council

Jewish settlers today hijacked a garbage truck owned by the Palestinian town council of Qusnear the West Bank city of Nablus, and took it away, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, the official in charge of the settlements file in the Nablus area, told WAFA that Jewish settlers surrounded the garbage truck as it proceeded with its daily work, and commandeered it under gunpoint. Israeli soldiers summoned to the area provided cover for the settlers.

Israeli settlers hijack a garbage truck owned by a West Bank town council.https://t.co/aId4Iq2Fcq pic.twitter.com/Fo19MEVTRb — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 21, 2021

Qusra residents attempted to salvage the truck from the settlers. The soldiers, however, intervened on behalf of the settlers and forced the residents back.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Settler violence, enabled by the Israeli military, is part of daily life in the occupied West Bank. Our communal leaders @BoardofDeputies @BoDPres need to go beyond condemning racist rhetoric in the Knesset and condemn this violence. It is part of the same system of oppression. https://t.co/v4KjsyOX9z — Na'amod: British Jews Against Occupation 🐘 (@NaamodUK) October 17, 2021

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)