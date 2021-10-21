City of Umm Al-Fahm to Observe General Strike in Protest of Rising Violence

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israel take part in a march in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel. (Photo: via QNN)

The city of Umm Al-Fahm has announced a general strike for tomorrow, in protest of the rising violence and murders in the city, located in northern Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The strike includes shops, public and private institutions, and schools, with the exception of private education, WAFA noted.

According to WAFA, the Arab municipality discussed multiple ways to address the murders that took place in the city and claimed the lives of three young Arabs, including 25-year-old Khalil Ja’u during an emergency session.

Khalil Ja’u, from Umm Al-Fahm, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. He is the sixth member of his family to be murdered in the past two and a half years.

Moreover, Salim Abd Al-Karim Hasarma, 44, ​​from the Arab town of Bi’ina, was killed a day before Ja’u.

In addition to the strike, local Arab municipal authorities called for a sit-in in front of the Israeli military station on Saturday, WAFA added.

At least 100 Arabs have been victims of gun violence since the start of 2021.

Several protests and calls by the Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up more than 20 percent of the Israeli population.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

