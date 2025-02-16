Sheikh Naeem Qassem Vows Resistance “Will never Surrender or Be Defeated”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naeem Qassem, emphasized in a speech the necessity for the Israeli occupation to withdraw from southern Lebanon on February 18. He also discussed recent internal and regional developments.

On Sunday, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naeem Qassem, called for “renewing the pledge on February 23rd” by participating widely and with the highest levels of discipline in the funeral of martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

In his speech Sheikh Qassem stated, “I call for the widest participation under the title ‘Present in the field and strong’, adding, “Anyone who thinks about pressuring us to weaken us will not succeed.”

‘On February 18’

Regarding the Israeli occupation, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that “on February 18th, Israel must withdraw from all Lebanese territories it occupied during its aggression.” He further emphasized, “There is no justification for the continued occupation, and the position of the Lebanese state must be firm and decisive.”

He continued, “We will not abandon the people, neither in sheltering, nor in restoration, nor in reconstruction. God willing, the homes will return better than before.”

He clarified that “The country can only be rebuilt through the cooperation of all parties, and we are ready for that and for implementing the necessary reforms.”

Iranian Flights

In regard to recent events in Lebanon, following the decision to prevent an Iranian civilian plane from landing at Beirut International Airport, Sheikh Qassem revealed that “a call was made to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to inform them that Israel would strike the runway of Beirut Airport if the Iranian plane landed.”

He said the Prime Minister “decided to prevent the Iranian plane from landing under the pretext of the safety of aviation and civilians, a move that effectively implements the Israeli decision.” He called on the Lebanese government to “reconsider the decision to prevent Iranian flights and to express its sovereign position.”

In this context, he emphasized that Hezbollah opposes any assault on UNIFIL.

Commenting on the recent events in Lebanon, including the election of a president and the formation of a government, Sheikh Qassem said that “Hezbollah worked to organize the institutions,” and “Everyone attests that the national duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement-PC) is the one that completed the election of the presidency.”

He stressed that the national duo “completed the creation of the national reconciliation scene.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Qassem highlighted that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement “played a key role in facilitating the formation of the government,” adding, “We are satisfied with the formation of the government as it is a necessary constitutional entitlement.”

He proposed that the government adopt administrative appointments based on competitive exams to select the best for the administration, away from sectarian quotas.

‘Political Genocide’

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s stance on the Palestinian issue, Sheikh Qassem said it was “extremely dangerous and aims to end Palestine and its people,” adding that it was “a process of political genocide after the failure of the occupation to carry out genocide during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle.”

He clarified that the political genocide Trump seeks, in cooperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “is not feasible with this steadfast Palestinian people.”

Sheikh Qassem also stated that Trump “wants to control the world and is confronting the entire region,” noting, “It is now clear that everything Israel does is under American management and leadership.”

He stressed that the US project is “dangerous for everyone, especially for Arab and Islamic countries,” condemning any attempt to displace Palestinians in the region, and rejecting their relocation to Jordan, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia.

In this context, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Arab and Islamic countries “must be present to reject the displacement of Palestinians,” adding, “They must reject this matter in honor of Palestine and its people.”

He announced that Hezbollah “is ready to contribute if Arab and Islamic countries have plans to reject the displacement of Palestinians.”

‘Funeral of Martyrs’

Regarding the Martyrs of the Leaders commemoration, Sheikh Qassem said, “The collaborators (collaborators with Israel-PC) killed Sheikh Ragheb Harb in Jibshit in the south in 1984,” while Sheikh Ragheb was “popular and charismatic, gathering people from all villages, standing courageously against the Israeli occupation.”

He said, “Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi was a model of a fighter, always present with the resistance, attending their farewell ceremonies as they went to the frontlines,” highlighting that “The language of victory never left Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi’s lips.”

Referring to martyr commander Imad Mughniyeh, Sheikh Qassem described him as “an exceptional security and military strategist.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem noted that the resistance “advanced greatly from the assassination of Sheikh Ragheb Harb to the assassination of Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi,” emphasizing that “when the leaders are martyred, the march progresses through their blood and sacrifices.”

He pointed out that “The march of the martyrs is one, and it is the march of Islamic resistance,” explaining that “Fighting the Israeli enemy was a priority for the martyr leaders,” and their strength lay in “combining the moral, spiritual, and military dimensions.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded by saying, “There must be jihad to confront falsehood and break it,” adding, “We will never surrender, be defeated, or allow falsehood to reign over us.”

He also wished that, on the 20th anniversary of President Rafik Hariri’s martyrdom, the Lebanese people remain united, extending his condolences to his family.

(Al-Mayadeen, PC)