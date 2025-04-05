Shocking Footage Exposes Israeli Assault on Marked Ambulances in Rafah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A newly obtained video shows Israeli forces attacking a Red Crescent ambulance convoy, contradicting Israeli military claims and revealing the execution of paramedics.

A video from the phone of a paramedic found in a mass grave in Rafah, southern Gaza, which was obtained by the New York Times, refutes the Israeli recount of the massacre.

According to the report, footage “shows that the ambulances and fire truck that they were traveling in were clearly marked and had their emergency signal lights on when Israeli troops hit them with a barrage of gunfire.”

The video was reportedly provided by a senior UN diplomat, who confirmed its authenticity, including the location and timing.

Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent, confirmed that the paramedic filming the incident had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

This video contradicts the Israeli narrative. Military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani had said earlier this week that Israeli occupation forces do not “randomly attack” ambulances, and that the vehicles “were identified advancing suspiciously” with their lights off, the paper reported.

“The convoy stops when it encounters a vehicle that had veered onto the side of the road,” according to the report, noting that “one ambulance had been sent earlier to aid wounded civilians and had come under attack.”

“Rescue workers, at least two of whom can be seen wearing uniforms, are seen exiting a fire truck and an ambulance marked with the emblem of the Red Crescent and approaching the ambulance derailed to the side.”

Then, a “barrage of gunshots” hits the convoy and “a man says in Arabic that there are Israelis present.”

The paramedic filming the video can be heard reciting the Shahada, the Muslim declaration of faith.

According to Farsakh, the paramedic who filmed the video “was later found with a bullet in his head in the mass grave”.

The Massacre

Last Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent recovered the bodies of 14 Palestinians, including eight of its own staff, five from the Civil Defense, and a UN agency employee, following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah.

The Red Crescent condemned the ongoing attacks on its personnel, despite them wearing the Red Crescent emblem, which is protected by international law.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also expressed its deep shock after losing contact with these workers on March 23.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 27 Red Crescent workers while they were carrying out their humanitarian duties in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

